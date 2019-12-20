CAA protest: Mamata Banerjee speaking Pakistan's language, says Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh tore into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act by claiming that she is carrying out "anti-national" activities.

He also accused Banerjee of speaking the language of Pakistan. "Mamata Banerjee is indulging in anti-national activities. She is speaking the language of Pakistan.

The elected Chief Minister is neither accepting the Parliament nor the President. In such a situation, she has no right to be in the post," he said while speaking to media.