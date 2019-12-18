CAA protests Updates: Entry and exit gates at all Metro stations have been opened, says DMRC

Police used 75 tear gas shells at Jamia university: Delhi Police FIR
The FIR filed by Police in connection with Jamia Millia Islamia incident states that a total of 75 tear gas shells were used by police to disperse the mob at the university. It also states that 7-8 students & miscreants were pelting stones from inside the university gates. The FIR filed by Police in connection with Jamia Millia Islamia incident also states that police had entered into the campus with limited force to identify miscreants and for safety of students.
To protest is the democratic right of the people of India, says Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid
Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari: To protest is the democratic right of the people of India, no one can stop us from doing it. However, it is important that it is done in control, keeping our emotions in control is the most important part.
CAA caused irreparable damage to India's image: Akhilesh Yadav
CAA has caused irreparable damage to our country's image around the world. Protests have also taken place in many renowned universities of the world. BJP's coronation is very unfortunate for the future of the country.
Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened: DMRC
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations.
Delhi traffic alert
Delhi Traffic Police: People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi. Those going to Noida from Mathura road advised to take Ashram Chowk, DND or Noida link road.
