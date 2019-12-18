CAA protest: 6 arrested, 3 cases registered for arson in northeast Delhi

The police have registered cases of arson, rioting, damage to public property, unlawful assembly and causing grievous hurt and detained five people from Seelampur.

The officer further pointed out that they have identified more than two dozen miscreants who indulged in violence and torching public properties.

On Tuesday, a total 34 people, including 12 policemen and a few children, were injured in violence that erupted during a protest in Seelampur. The police also claimed that three personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were injured. A cop was thrashed and his wireless set snatched.

Police maintained that no bullet has been fired. Only tear gas shells were used. Two public transport buses, one Rapid Action Force bus and some bikes were damaged during the protest.

Angry protestors torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in the Seelampur area.

While the situation was brought under control by late afternoon, few incidents in the area were reported till late at night. The rioters also pelted stones at two buses carrying passengers, injuring at least six passersby and a dozen policemen.

They also targeted a school bus carrying some children, but the police managed to help the children travelling in the bus to de-board and were escorted to safety.