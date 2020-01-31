'By 2022 capitals of Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland will get Rail network': President Kovind addresses Parliament ahead of Budget session

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that by 2022 the capitals of Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland will be on the rail network.

"Thanks to the efforts of the government, by 2022 capitals of Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland will get connected by the Rail network," said President Kovind while addressing the Joint Session of Parliament, marking the beginning of the Budget Session.

"The Central and Assam Governments have recently signed a historic agreement with the Bodo organisations to bring an end to the 5-decade-old Bodo dispute," said President Kovind.

"Another, landmark agreement among Tripura, Mizoram, Central government and the Bru community has not only resolved a decades-old problem but has also ensured a secure life for thousands of people belonging to the Bru community," he said.

Talking about the reforms carried out by the Centre in the past five years at the grassroots level, he said: "Thanks to the efforts made by the government at the ground level in the past five years, there is a significant improvement in India's global ranking in many fields." Referring to the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking, the President said that India has jumped to 63rd position from 79.

"In Resolving Insolvency ranking, India has reached 52nd position from 108th while in the Global Innovation ranking 52nd from 74th," he said.

Talking about the Performance Index, President Kovind said that India has improved by 10 points while in Travel and Tourism Competitiveness ranking of World Economic Forum, India has reached 34th position from 52nd.