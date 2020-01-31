'Bapu's dreams fulfilled by CAA enactment': President Kovind addresses Parliament on 1st day of Budget session

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that with the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, the government has fulfilled the will of Mahatma Gandhi and condemned the atrocities being perpetrated on minorities in Pakistan.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, the President said, "I am happy that the will of the Father of the Nation has been fulfilled by enacting Citizenship Amendment Act by both Houses of the Parliament."