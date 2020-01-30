PM Modi, President Kovind, other leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the Father of the Nation will continue to inspire people to build a strong, capable and prosperous country.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the most renowned name in the history of India’s freedom struggle was shot by a right-wing fanatic, Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. During the days leading to the Mahatma’s death, he had been fasting in protest of the violence and massacre that had spread over the nation after the creation of Pakistan.

He was a strong supporter of maintaining India as a secular and a non-violent nation due to which he had been facing criticism. For Gandhi, democracy had to be based on the principles of equality for all irrespective of religion, caste and class.