Buy medicines at affordable price from 'Modi ki Dukaan': PM on inauguration of 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister while addressing Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, urged people to buy medicines from Janaushadhi Kendras at an affordable cost.

"Medicines are expensive, that's why we have PM 'Jan Aushadhi ' yojana for the poor which saves their money. Rs 9,000 crores of money has been saved by the poor because they got medicines at lower prices. Some people who do not buy medicines due to expensive cost is now purchasing medicines. I urge people to buy medicines at an affordable cost from Janaushadhi Kendra. If people call it 'Modi ki Dukaan' then buy it from that centre," PM Modi said.

While talking about Janaushadhi Pariyojana, PM Modi said: "PM Janaushadhi Pariyojana is being run across the country for poor and middle-income families. This yojana is a medium of 'seva and rozgar' as it also provides employment opportunities to the youth. As part of the scheme, sanitary pads for girls available at Rs 2.5."