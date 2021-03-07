Buy medicines at affordable price from 'Modi ki Dukaan': PM on inauguration of 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong via video conferencing.
The Prime Minister while addressing Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, urged people to buy medicines from Janaushadhi Kendras at an affordable cost.
"Medicines are expensive, that's why we have PM 'Jan Aushadhi ' yojana for the poor which saves their money. Rs 9,000 crores of money has been saved by the poor because they got medicines at lower prices. Some people who do not buy medicines due to expensive cost is now purchasing medicines. I urge people to buy medicines at an affordable cost from Janaushadhi Kendra. If people call it 'Modi ki Dukaan' then buy it from that centre," PM Modi said.
While talking about Janaushadhi Pariyojana, PM Modi said: "PM Janaushadhi Pariyojana is being run across the country for poor and middle-income families. This yojana is a medium of 'seva and rozgar' as it also provides employment opportunities to the youth. As part of the scheme, sanitary pads for girls available at Rs 2.5."
The Prime Minister also said that a decision has been taken to make available 75 Ayush medicines across Janaushadhi centres in the country.
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda was also present on the occasion.
Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana's initiative endeavours to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. The number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7499, with all districts of the country covered. Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) led to total savings of approximately Rs. 3600 crore for common citizens, as these medicines are cheaper by 50 per cent to 90 per cent than the corresponding market rates.
In order to create more awareness about Janaushadhi, an entire week from March 1-7 is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Week' across the nation, with the theme of 'Jan Aushadhi - Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi'. The last day of the week- March 7 is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Diwas'.
(With inputs from ANI)
