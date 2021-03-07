PM Modi to dedicate 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra in Shillong today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and dedicate the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong on Sunday via video conferencing.

"Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong during the event," Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

He will interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and also give awards to stakeholders by recognizing their excellent work.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda will also be present on the occasion.