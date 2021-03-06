West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: BJP leaders hold door-to-door campaign to invite people for PM Modi’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground

Kolkata: A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijayvargiya visited the home turf of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inviting people to attend PM Modi’s rally on Sunday.

Vijayvargiya was seen speaking to people in Kalighat Hawkers’ Market near Mamata Banerjee’s residence and also distributed invitation card to people.

“The Prime Minister’s rally will be the biggest rally in the history of West Bengal. TMC Supremo has now become sure of her defeat, for which she had reduced the minority seats from 52% to 40%,” said the West Bengal BJP observer.

Asked about veteran actor Mithun Chakrabarty’s presence at the rally, to which Vijayvargiya stated that Mithun’s presence will not only enrich Bharatiya Janata Party but also West Bengal.

“People of West Bengal will also be happy seeing the celebrated actor sharing stage with PM Modi. It will be a great event,” added Vijaywargiya.

Notably, there was a buzz that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will also be present at BJP’s rally, which the BJP observer claimed to be false.

Meanwhile, defected leader Suvendu Adhikari was also seen inviting people from a roadshow in Nandigram.

Taking the ruling Trinamool Congress’ card of calling BJP ‘outsiders’, Suvendu who is contesting the upcoming assembly polls against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram constituency said that the people of Nandigram will not vote for an ‘outsider’.

“I am the son of the soil and people of Nandigram know that I have worked for them, they will not vote for any outsider. I am also inviting people of Nandigram to be present at the rally of Modi so that they can be a part of the biggest rally,” claimed the turncoat leader.