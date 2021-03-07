Mithun Chakraborty to attend PM Modi’s mega rally in Kolkata today, confirms BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

Notably, Mithun Chakraborty was the Rajya Sabha MP of the ruling Trinamool Congress. In 2013, he had resigned from Rajya Sabha after his name got allegedly involved in the Sarada chit fund scam.

Last month, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had met the veteran actor at his residence in Mumbai. Soon after the meeting, Mithun was heard saying that they had a "spiritual discussion".

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a mega rally in West Bengal on Sunday, This is his first rally after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule. The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.

According to party sources, many folk artists have been invited to perform at the event.

The eight-phase Assembly polls for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

(With ANI inputs)