Mithun Chakraborty to attend PM Modi’s mega rally in Kolkata today, confirms BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty will join the BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday, senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya confirmed.
Vijayvargiya confirmed that Chakraborty will attend the mega rally after meeting the veteran actor at the latter's residence in Belgachia, Kolkata.
Earlier, Vijayvargiya had said that he would confirm joining of Mithun after a detailed discussion. "I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he's going to come today. I'll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him," he said.
Notably, Mithun Chakraborty was the Rajya Sabha MP of the ruling Trinamool Congress. In 2013, he had resigned from Rajya Sabha after his name got allegedly involved in the Sarada chit fund scam.
Last month, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had met the veteran actor at his residence in Mumbai. Soon after the meeting, Mithun was heard saying that they had a "spiritual discussion".
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a mega rally in West Bengal on Sunday, This is his first rally after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule. The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.
According to party sources, many folk artists have been invited to perform at the event.
The eight-phase Assembly polls for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.
(With ANI inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)