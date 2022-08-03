Business leaders to converge at Isha Yoga Center for 'Human Is Not A Resource' leadership program

Isha Leadership Academy is all set to host the 5th edition of Human Is NOT A Resource (HINAR) 2022 from 5 to 7 August 2022 at the picturesque and powerful ambience of Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. Built around Sadhguru’s key insight, “Human Is NOT A Resource”, the program brings together thought leaders, business leaders and HR practitioners to discuss practical steps to enable a paradigm shift from human beings as resources to human beings as possibilities. Centered on the theme of ‘Blueprint for Active Transformation’ the program will feature open, participative and probing discussions with actionable perspectives between speakers, resource leaders and the participants.

Calling it a program about human potential, Sadhguru says, “A human being is not a resource - a human being is a possibility. It is just that there is always a distance between a possibility and a reality… A possibility means it is yet to be. Human beings have essentially come in a seed form. A seed realises its potential only if it finds fertile soil. With the right kind of soil, one seed can make the entire earth green. So, when you have a human being on your hands, if you think of them as a resource, you will never unfold their genius.”

The program features a powerful and diverse list of experts who will join as Keynote Speakers and Resource Leaders. This year Keynote Speakers include Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, VS Parthasarathy, Vice Chairman, AllCargo, Ruchira Chaudhary, Executive Coach and Founder, TrueNorth Consulting, Amit Kalra, Chief Transformation Officer, HLE Glascoat Limited and Nina Chatrath, Independent Board Director, Oriental Hotels.

‘Curated for practitioners by practitioners’, HINAR offers a practitioner’s lens who bring to the fore experiential perspectives derived from the real challenge of running businesses on ground every single day. A well-deliberated course structure makes way for direct access to coaches, mentors and thought leaders allowing one-to-one interactions with more than 15 highly accomplished leaders from diverse business spheres. Add to it, the tranquil yet energising ambience of Isha Yoga Center ensures the uninterrupted and purpose-driven involvement of participants in the learning process they take on during the program.

Best suited for CxOs, business and HR leaders, the program is unique in bringing CEOs and CHROs on the same platform to ‘build and enhance capacity’ for businesses as an HR-led capability. The program facilitates 7 days each of pre and post-event engagement between Resource Leaders and participants to build robust connections. Through the tools and the frameworks offered by the sharpest minds in the industry, the program creates an ingenious way to problem-solving, enabling participants to devise a unique blueprint for business transformation.

Over the years, HINAR has seen participation from startups, family businesses, SMEs and large corporations. Prominent experts from diverse fields including Sanjay Behl, Ex-CEO Raymond, Saumen Chakraborty, Former President and Chief Financial Officer of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mohinish Sinha, Partner Deloitte, D. N. Prasad, Former Director of Google People Services (APAC), Dr. Talam Venkateswara Rao, Chairman, TVRLS and many others have featured as key speakers in the program.

Over 10 years ago, Sadhguru founded Isha Leadership Academy to provide the highest quality leadership education by combining external skill sets with tools for wellbeing. Isha Leadership Academy focuses on cultivating leadership as an innate and intuitive process – beyond strategies or techniques. Its guiding principle is the importance of first managing one’s own mind, body and energies, in order to manage external situations and people.

To know more and register for the program, please visit here.