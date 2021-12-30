Isha Foundation opens applications for Sadhanapada 2022

Isha Foundation opens application process for Sadhanapada 2022, a 7-month residential program at the Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, India.

Designed by Sadhguru and offered for free, the program allows one to take charge of their body and mind to live life joyfully and effortlessly. Participants undergo guided yogic practices, meditate in powerful consecrated spaces and get a chance to volunteer at Isha’s activities to be a part of a vision beyond oneself.

The recent events in the world have clearly shown the need for one to establish physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Sadhanapada thus comes as a rare opportunity for individuals willing to dedicate seven months at Isha Yoga Center for their growth. The program begins from Guru Purnima (July 2022) and culminates on Mahashivratri (February 2023). Participants, age 18 and above, from all walks of life, can participate in this offering.

Highlighting the growth opportunity the program offers, Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation says, “In your body you must be stronger and younger, in your mind you must be sharper and much more stable, in your emotions you must be very lucid, in your energies you must be intense and stable. We want to bring these kinds of people to the world. These are not people who are going to come and live in the ashram forever, but we want to open the doors of the ashram so that after 6 months of being here, when they go back they must go back as much more stable, clear and wise life.”

Sadhanapada alumni G Sreevidya, who works as a branch manager in Public Sector Bank in Andhra Pradesh says, “At work, I would supervise and micromanage activities, basically seeing how to get work done. But now, I feel the need to inspire people... I came as a manager, but now after Sadhanapada, I think I'm a leader, a leader who can lead herself and the team. Previously I used to give instructions, but here I learned to take instructions from everyone. I became more open and flexible emotionally and overall in nature.”

“I would recommend Sadhanapada to anyone in a corporate job. Being in that environment, I know how easy it is to just get caught up in the volume of work that is there and neglect yourself completely. One becomes a work machine working only for productivity. Now I have realised that there is a way to be productive, if not more productive while maintaining my inner experience," says Abhinandan Bharadwaj an MBA graduate from a Wharton Business School and a Sadhanapada alumni.

To take part in Sadhanapada, interested participants must attend the Inner Engineering programme (full course with initiation into Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya). Due to the rigorous nature of the schedule and activity, it is also essential that participants are of good mental, emotional and physical health. Interested participants can apply on the Sadhanapada website: http://isha.sadhguru.org/sadhanapada

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the current batch of Sadhanapada has seen an overwhelming participation of 1,100 participants from 59 countries. These include working professionals ranging from entrepreneurs, engineers, accountants to musicians, videographers, illustrators etc. With the pandemic still on, Isha Yoga Center takes all adequate steps to ensure the health and safety of all who stay, including maintaining social distance, regular medical screening and preventative measures like consumption of kashayam (immunity boosting drink), neem and turmeric every day.

