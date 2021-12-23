Priests from Kashi Vishwanath Temple conduct Saptarishi Arati at Isha Yoga Center

Coimbatore: On Agastya Jayanti, seven priests from the Kashi Vishwanath temple will conduct the Saptarishi Arati on 23rd December 2021 at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The Arati is a powerful process taught by Shiva to his disciples, the seven sages, over thousand years ago. Preserved in its pure form by the priests of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, it is the only occasion when Arati is offered outside the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Sadhguru, Founder Isha Foundation, explains, when Adiyogi told the Sapta Rishis to go out and spread his message to the world, they were anguished that they would never set eyes on him again. They asked him, “How can we carry your Presence with us?” Granting their request, Adiyogi taught them “Saptarishi Arati” - a powerful process to access and invoke the grace of Shiva.

Since 2017, the process is conducted every year at the Yoga Center and stems from Sadhguru’s visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple where his first experience of this Arati was very powerful. Describing the Arati as a creation of a powerful stack of energy, he says, “It is a technology. What they build up in this temple in that 45 minutes to one hour is phenomenal. I’ve never seen anything like that anywhere conducted by priests.”

The process also marks the spiritually significant shift from Dakshinayana to Uttarayana which takes place during the Winter Solstice. It offers us a rare opportunity to participate in the sacred process conducted in the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi for millennia. The process will be aired online today from 6.30 PM. Participants can register and join the Arati by clicking on the link here.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 08:31 PM IST