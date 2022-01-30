Burdwan College fire: Patient had lit lighter which led to fire, say health department sources

Kolkata: A day after fire broke out at Burdwan Medical College claiming the life of a Covid patient, the six member team of the health department on Sunday claimed that the deceased had only lit a lighter which was seen in CCTV footage.

According to the health department sources, in the CCTV footage a doctor was seen inspecting the patient at 11 pm before leaving the ward and also that later the deceased was seen lighting a lighter which led to the outbreak of the fire.

The sources also confirmed that the report will be submitted to the state health department by Sunday night.

According to state CMOH Ajay Chakraborty due to the high oxygen level at the ward the fire had spread fast.

“Oxygen was being given to all the patients and due to the oxygen the fire had spread out faster. There were three more patients admitted in that ward and due to the staff's activeness of the hospital the rest of the patients were saved,” said Chakraborty.

The health department sources also added that the staff and the security of the Medical College were not found guilty but on the contrary were very active when the untoward incident happened.

It can be recalled that in the wee hours of Saturday devastating fire broke out at Burdwan Medical College at Covid ward leaving a patient dead after she was almost 80 per cent burnt.

Following the accident, a six member committee was formed including heads of other departments to probe the issue. The health department also claimed that if any negligence of the staff or hospital authority was found then strict action will be taken against them.

The eyewitnesses however, claimed that security members and the staff were sleeping and the relatives of the patients had to wake them up.

The eyewitnesses also confirmed that though one fire tender was pressed into action, the fire was doused by the hospital administration before the fire tender arrived.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:00 PM IST