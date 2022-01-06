Bulli Bai case: App was developed in November 2021 and updated in December, discloses main conspirator Neeraj Bishnoi during interrogation

The main conspirator and creator of 'Bulli Bai' on GitHub, Neeraj Bishnoi on Thursday during an interrogation to Delhi Police Special Cell disclosed that the app was developed in November 2021 and updated in December '21.

Further to promote the app Bishnoi also created one more Twitter account.

"Using another account he has stated 'You've arrested the wrong person," the special cell added.

The main accused Bishnoi was brought to the national capital from Assam and was produced before Delhi court today.

"Neeraj Bishnoi, the main Bulli Bai case conspirator, will be presented in Delhi Court tonight. He has confessed, but most importantly, we've acquired technical evidence required from his laptop & mobile. The whole network has been busted," said DCP(IFSO) KPS Malhotra.

Earlier today, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO), Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Bishnoi from Assam.

Neeraj Bishnoi (20) is a resident of Digambar area of Assam's Jorhat. He is a BTech student of Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal. The Bulli Bai case was transferred to the IFSO on Wednesday.

Several complaints were received by police stations in the country regarding the listing of Muslim women for "auction" on the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year.

An engineering student from Bengaluru, a young girl from Uttarakhand, and one of her friends have also been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, informed police on Wednesday.

"Three people have been arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, including Vishal Kumar Jha and Shweta Singh. The third accused is Shweta's friend," said Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform.

On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

After both the Delhi and Mumbai police lodged FIR in the matter under relevant sections, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a tweet on Sunday said, "Government of India is working with police organizations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter."

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:43 PM IST