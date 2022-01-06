Watch Video: Neeraj Bishnoi, main conspirator and creator of 'Bulli Bai' app, brought to Delhi from Assam

Neeraj Bishnoi, the main conspirator and creator of 'Bulli Bai' on GitHub and the main Twitter account holder of the app, was brought to Delhi from Assam on Thursday afternoon by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Watch Video:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said it has arrested the main conspirator in the 'Bulli Bai' case from Assam.

The 21-year-old is the main conspirator and creator of the "Bulli Bai" app on the platform GitHub and also the main Twittter account holder of "Bulli Bai", a senior official said. He was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police.

This is the fourth arrest in the case.

The cyber cell of Mumbai Police, which is also probing the case, has made three arrests -- a 19-year-old woman, alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru and another 21-year-old, also from Uttarakhand.

What was the 'Bulli Bai' controversy?

On January 1, this app, which was performing on Github's space, posted the photos of a number of Muslim women. These included journalists, social workers, students, and famous personalities.

Vishal Kumar Jha, the engineering student, was one of the followers of Bulli Bai, which led the police to him.

Hosting platform Github provided space to Sulli Deals, and the 'Bulli Bai too was created on the Github platform. Later on after the controversy erupted, Github removed the user 'Bulli Bai' from its hosting platform. But by then 'Bulli Bai' had sparked a nationwide controversy.

The 'Bulli Bai' app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture of a Khalistani supporter.

This Twitter handle was endorsing the Bulli Bai app saying 'women can be booked from the app'. This handle was also promoting Khalistani content at the same time.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to the Mumbai Police after which the case was lodged. A case in this connection was also lodged by the Delhi Police.

The app appeared to be a clone of "Sulli Deals" which triggered a similar row last year.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 04:38 PM IST