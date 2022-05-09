Bulldozers in Shaheen Bagh, site of anti-CAA protests, as Delhi renews anti-encroachment drive

The Delhi Police is set to assist the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in the phase-wise demolition drive in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh. Encroachment removal drives will take place at Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nale to Kalindi Kunj Park. Police forces have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Bulldozers were seen in the area as the civic body was waiting to begin the drive, which was earlier scheduled on May 5 and canceled due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.

SDMC Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh told India Today, "The entire team of MCD is set to carry out an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh at around 11 am. Police forces will assist us in the demolition drive and we are in constant touch with the officials. We have been assured that police forces will be provided for us."

Local leaders, including Congress workers, have begun protesting against the Municipal Corporation's proposed demolition drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital on Monday.

As per reports, the party leaders have sat in front of the JCB bulldozer. "This is a bulldozer of hatred. It is completely unconstitutional. We will not let this demolition happen," a party leader said.

Another person questioned MC's intention behind the move. "You [BJP] have been ruling MC for the past 15 years. What happened suddenly?," the protestor asked.

People were seen standing atop the part of the JCB bulldozer.

The Municipal Corporation officials are also on the spot while the police presence is very less.

The officials were seen wearing a red band or a red thread on their arms so that they can be identified as MC officials if the situation turns volatile.

News agency ANI reported that locals sat on roads in order to stop the bulldozers that have been brought for the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area.

In other news, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was in the midst of a push and pull between police from three states, said that he had no intention of physically harming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that the Punjab Police was going after him for minor things instead of working to bust drug cartels.

Meanwhile, noting that there was “utter failure” on the part of Delhi Police in stopping the unauthorised Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri last month that triggered communal clashes in the locality, a local court said the issue “seems to have been simply brushed aside” by senior officers — and complicity “if any” of police personnel needs to be investigated.

On Saturday, CPM has filed a plea in Supreme Court of India against demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh. CPM leader Brinda Karat has previously blocked a bulldozer during Jahangirpuri demolition drive.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began the first phase of the demolition drive on Wednesday. The first phase of the drive will continue till May 13.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:15 PM IST