Delhi: South MCD to start first phase of demolition drive today

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation will start the first phase of the demolition drive from today.

"South MCD will start the first phase of the demolition drive from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of south Delhi. Letters have been written to the south and southeast DCPs in this regard," Rajpal Singh, deputy chairman of the Standing Committee in the corporation, told news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to IANS, in the first phase encroachment will be removed from Okhla.

"The next phase of the demolition drive against encroachment will take place on May 9. It will be done in South Delhi's most sensitive zone, Shaheen Bagh. Encroachment on roads and illegal constructions will be demolished. Letters have been written to the south and south east DCPs," an official told IANS.

On May 4, the demolition drive will take place in and around Mehrauli Badarpur Road and Karni Singh Shooting Range. On May 5, the bulldozer will remove encroachment in Kalindi Kunj main road, Kalindi Kunj Park to Jamia Nagar Police Station. On May 6, the drive will be done in Srinivaspuri Private Colony to Okhla Railway Station Gandhi Camp. After May 6 a gap of two days will be given and demolition will then start on May 9, reported IANS.

"May 9 will be a challenge as demolition and encroachment removal drives will take place at Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nale to Kalindi Kunj Park. Extra force might be developed to prevent any untoward incident," the official said.

"On May 10, New Friends Colony to Buddh Dharm Mandir in and around Gurudwara Road. On May 11, Lodhi Colony, Meherchand Market in and around Sai Mandir, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, May 12, Dhinsen Marg, ISKCON Temple Marg in and around the area. On May 13 it will happen at Khadda colony. We are all set to assist the civic bodies," the official said.

Earlier, BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation cracked down on encroachers in all its four zones and removed temporary structures and illegal hoardings, and impounded vehicles, freeing a nearly five km road stretch.

The move came after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to mayors of South and East corporations on April 20, seeking removal of encroachments by “Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements” in their areas.

An anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16, had drawn widespread criticism. The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the demolition drive there.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:01 AM IST