Bulgarian Woman In Rape Case Against Cadila Pharma CMD Rajiv Modi Records Statement; Alleges Police Inaction

In a significant development, a senior IPS officer on Thursday recorded the statement of the Bulgarian woman who accused Cadila Pharma chairman and managing director Rajiv Modi of rape. This comes after the woman, who initially faced alleged non-cooperation from the police, expressed concerns about the investigation process.

The woman, who went missing in January and reappeared two days ago, alleged that the Sola Police Station officer did not register her complaint when she first approached them. She further claimed that her complaint was incomplete, with crucial details like human trafficking accusations and names of certain individuals, including an ACP, missing.

Expressing frustration with the investigation, the woman questioned the lack of evidence collection and highlighted instances where the police allegedly sent her for a pregnancy test but ignored other medical examinations. She stated, "I have some questions, especially from Sola police station, why they cut my complaint. I had given the names of seven accused, but those people wrote the names of only six accused. I want to know where my human trafficking complaint is written? Where is the name of head of legal and employee board of Cadilla? Where is the name of ACP woman Himala Joshi in the complaint?"

The complainant, who had been missing for 34 days since January 24th, reappeared in Ahmedabad two days ago. Appearing before the High Court, she raised several concerns regarding the investigation.

The woman, claiming she traveled to Geneva to file a case with the United Nations, expressed her determination to fight for justice in India. "I don't want money," she stated, "I want to know if there is a police officer in this country who can investigate my case."

The woman's lawyer, Rajesh Mishra, revealed plans to demand a CBI inquiry into the case, stating concerns about witness intimidation and the incomplete initial complaint.

Mihra argued, "Attempts are being made to make witnesses hostile in this case. 1 to 2 witnesses have become hostile. Witnesses need police protection. The police did not check the witnesses at the right time. It is the first time that the police have seen the accused being released after taking a statement in a complaint under IPC 376. Gujarat Police gives witness information to the accused who threatens the witness."

Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Chirag Kordia, confirmed the statement recording and emphasized ongoing inquiries into the allegations against ACP Himala Joshi and others. This development marks a crucial step forward in the case, with the woman's statement potentially shedding light on the alleged shortcomings of the initial investigation.