Gujarat Police Files 'A' Summary Report In Alleged Rape Case Against Cadila Pharmaceuticals CMD Rajiv Modi

The Gujarat High Court received a significant development in the case involving the alleged rape accusation against Cadila Pharmaceuticals CMD, Rajiv Modi. The Sola police in Ahmedabad submitted an 'A' summary report, citing a lack of evidence in the complaint filed by a Bulgarian woman against Modi. This report suggests a potential clean chit for Modi in the ongoing legal saga.

The report, submitted by the Sola police in Ahmedabad, claims a dearth of evidence to substantiate the accusations leveled against Modi by a Bulgarian woman.

What is ‘A’ summary report:

A summary report is filed by the police in the court when the evidence mentioned in the complaint is found during the investigation but the accused is not found. In future, whenever the accused is found, the case can be reopened and a charge sheet can be filed in the court.

This development suggests a possible exoneration for Modi, as the police assert the insufficiency of evidence to proceed with the case. Despite initial apprehensions surrounding the outcome, reports indicate a likelihood of Modi receiving a clean chit in the matter.

Details of incident

The alleged incident, which surfaced a month and a half ago with serious accusations made by a Bulgarian woman working as a personal assistant, has taken several twists and turns since its inception. The woman initially sought justice by filing an application at the Vastrapur Police Station, only to escalate the matter to the Gujarat High Court due to purported negligence in addressing her grievances.

In response to the gravity of the allegations, the Gujarat High Court intervened, directing the case to the jurisdiction of the Sola Police Station and appointing a Special Investigation Team to oversee the proceedings. Despite thorough investigations, which included interrogations and gathering witness statements, the case encountered hurdles due to the absence of the complainant.

probe into Bulgarian woman's absence from proceedings

The Bulgarian woman's absence from court proceedings has not gone unnoticed, leading to speculations and questions regarding the efficacy of the police's efforts in ensuring her presence. Allegations of mishandling by the Gujarat police have been raised by the victim and her legal representative, citing discrepancies in summons issuance and the overall investigative process.

Rajiv Modi, who had been elusive to law enforcement for a period, made a dramatic appearance at the Sola police station on February 15 to provide his statement refuting all allegations leveled against him. However, the absence of the accuser during this crucial phase of the investigation has added complexity to the case.

As the legal battle ensues, all eyes are now set on March 2, when the victim may respond to the police's 'A' summary report. Additionally, the possibility of the victim seeking a CBI investigation looms large, further complicating the trajectory of the case. Rajiv Modi's fate hangs in the balance, with uncertainties surrounding the potential resurgence of the case should new evidence surface in the future