Cadila Pharmaceuticals CMD Rajiv Modi Appears Before Sola Police Station Amid Alleged Sextortion Case

Cadila Pharmaceuticals' Chairman and Managing Director, Rajiv Modi, made a significant appearance at the Sola police station in Ahmedabad on Thursday to provide his statement regarding the alleged sextortion case filed against him by a Bulgarian woman.

Rajiv Modi's appearance comes amidst a tumultuous series of events surrounding the case, including the sudden departure of the complainant from Gujarat back to her home country without prior notification to her legal counsel or law enforcement authorities. The State Government responded to the allegations by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the matter. Sources revealed that Modi, who had been evading authorities since the initial rape complaint was filed, emerged in Ahmedabad late Wednesday night before presenting him at the Sola police station the following morning to cooperate with the SIT.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner had earlier disclosed to the media that the Bulgarian woman had fled to her native country and was currently untraceable. This unexpected turn of events has thrown a shadow of doubt over the trajectory of the investigation, particularly given the absence of the primary complainant in the rape case. Questions are being raised regarding the SIT's approach and effectiveness in handling the case in light of these developments.

The lawyer representing the Bulgarian woman notified the joint police commissioner of Ahmedabad and the superintendent of police (Ahmedabad Rural) about his client's disappearance since January 24. Alongside this notification, the lawyer forwarded transcripts of WhatsApp conversations between the Bulgarian woman and the police, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation. Adding to the intrigue surrounding the case is the recent suspicious death of one of the witnesses in the United Kingdom. Authorities in Ahmedabad were apprised of this development via email, further complicating an already convoluted narrative.

Alleged sextortion case

The unfolding events surrounding the alleged sextortion case involving Rajiv Modi have captured the attention of both national and international observers. As the investigation progresses, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on the actions of both the accused and the authorities tasked with ensuring justice for all parties involved. In the midst of swirling allegations, unanswered questions, and unforeseen developments, the quest for truth and accountability continues, casting a long shadow over the reputation of one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies and its high-profile executive.