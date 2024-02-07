Cadila Pharma CMD Rajiv Modi Rape Allegations: Victim Bulgarian Girl Returns Home Amidst Controversy

Representative image |

Gujarat: Amidst a swirl of controversy and unanswered questions, the Bulgarian girl who filed a complaint of molestation against Rajiv Modi, the CMD of Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., has returned to her homeland. The unfolding drama surrounding this case has raised eyebrows and left many wondering about the transparency and efficacy of the investigation.

The case involving allegations of molestation against Rajiv Modi, the CMD of Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., has taken another unexpected turn as the Bulgarian girl who lodged the complaint has returned to her home country. The revelation of her departure came from Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, who disclosed that the victim had returned to Bulgaria after being missing for the past 14 days.

The sudden disappearance and subsequent departure of the complainant have sparked controversy and raised concerns about the handling of the case. Rajesh Mishra, the lawyer representing the Bulgarian girl, expressed his surprise at the announcement made by Commissioner of Police, highlighting the lack of communication from the authorities regarding the victim's status. Mishra revealed that despite his meeting with Joint Commissioner of Police Chirag Kordia on Tuesday, no information regarding the victim was shared with him prior to the public announcement.

Victim Headed Back To Home With Answering Many Questions Surrounding The Case

The case, which saw a rape complaint filed against Rajiv Modi following a court order, took a perplexing turn when the Bulgarian girl went missing before she could provide her statement to the police. The failure to record her statement on January 18, reportedly due to the investigating officer's unavailability, added to the mystery surrounding the case. However, it has now come to light that the victim departed for Bulgaria on February 7, leaving many questions unanswered.

As the investigation enters a critical phase, suspicions linger regarding the whereabouts of the accused, Rajiv Modi, who is believed to be abroad. Additionally, Cadila's HR manager, Johnson Mathew, has also been named as an accused in the case. Despite being issued notices twice to provide his statement, Mathew had requested more time before eventually complying with the police's request. The details collected during Mathew's statement are expected to shed light on the alleged links between Rajiv Modi and the victim.

The case has attracted significant attention and scrutiny, prompting calls for transparency and accountability in the handling of such sensitive matters. With the victim's departure casting a shadow over the proceedings, the onus now falls on the authorities to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, bringing the truth to light and delivering justice for all parties involved.