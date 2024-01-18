Cadila Pharma CMD Rajiv Modi Rape Allegations: Ahmedabad Police Launch Probe Against Officer For Coercing Bulgarian Woman To Withdraw Case

Cadila Pharmaceuticals CMD Rajiv Modi | File

Ahmedabad police have initiated an internal investigation against a police officer accused of pressuring a Bulgarian woman to withdraw her case against Rajiv Modi, CMD of Cadila Pharma.

The woman, in her statement, accused high-ranking officials within the police department of neglecting her complaint and exerting undue pressure, citing the influence wielded by the accused.

Startling revelations by the accusatory

The accusatory finger also pointed at Himla Joshi, ACP of the woman cell, for her alleged failure to provide assistance. These startling revelations have prompted the city police to delve into the conduct of the implicated officer, marking the commencement of an internal probe.

Concurrently, the police are actively pursuing the prime accused in the case, initiating investigations to detain individuals involved. Statements from 40 individuals, including security personnel, domestic staff, and other employees working at Rajiv Modi's farmhouse, have already been recorded by the investigators. Notably, the police have discovered that Rajiv Modi has absconded from the state, prompting them to issue a notice at his farmhouse.

Investigation underway

Sources within the police department have disclosed that the primary suspects in the case are likely located outside the country. Despite their international whereabouts, law enforcement is diligently working to establish contact.

An email has been dispatched to various government agencies, both domestic and abroad, seeking assistance in obtaining the suspects' addresses. This proactive measure aims to ensure that the accused can be summoned for questioning, even if they are currently residing in another country. The investigation continues as the police pursue leads both domestically and internationally to bring all parties involved to justice.