Budweiser - 10 facts you didn't know about the self-proclaimed king of beers

Amid the fake news of a Budweiser employee urinating in the beer tanks for twelve years, here are some ‘real’ facts about this popular brand.

1. The founder of Budweiser was a German named Adolphus Busch, who journeyed to America in 1857.

2. In 1879, the company’s name was officially changed from E. Anheuser & Company to Anheuser-Busch Brewing Association, after Adolphus married Eberhard Anheuser's daughter Lilly in 1861.

3. Due to an ongoing dispute with an unrelated brand also called Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch is refrained from using it as a trademark in some regions. There it is referred as "Bud."

4. Before Budweiser was introduced, many Americans were drinking heavy, dark ales. So Adolphus jumped on the opportunity to create and brew a beer that would be perfect for hot summers.

5. Adolphus pasteurized his beer before America pasteurized milk.