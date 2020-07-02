Budweiser - 10 facts you didn't know about the self-proclaimed king of beers

Amid the fake news of a Budweiser employee urinating in the beer tanks for twelve years, here are some ‘real’ facts about this popular brand.
1. The founder of Budweiser was a German named Adolphus Busch, who journeyed to America in 1857.
2. In 1879, the company’s name was officially changed from E. Anheuser & Company to Anheuser-Busch Brewing Association, after Adolphus married Eberhard Anheuser's daughter Lilly in 1861.
3. Due to an ongoing dispute with an unrelated brand also called Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch is refrained from using it as a trademark in some regions. There it is referred as "Bud."
4. Before Budweiser was introduced, many Americans were drinking heavy, dark ales. So Adolphus jumped on the opportunity to create and brew a beer that would be perfect for hot summers.
5. Adolphus pasteurized his beer before America pasteurized milk.
6. Rice gives Budweiser its “snap” and contributes to the beer’s crisp, clean taste. Adolphus Busch added rice to the recipe to set Budweiser apart from other lagers.
7. It was the first beer to travel via refrigerated rail cars - an industrial innovation. They helped Adolphus ship his beer across long distances, but were expensive. He took matters into his own hands and started a company to build the rail cars faster, and for less money.
8. Each batch of Budweiser is carefully observed over the course of the brewing process and tasted by our Brewmasters at least five times during its life at the brewery. This commitment to quality all culminates at the daily 3:00 pm tasting when Brewmasters gather to ensure the quality and consistency of our finished product.
9. Food and beer lovers know that beer brings more to the table than wine when it comes to enticing food pairings. The right beer, coupled with the right dish, can elevate the dining experience for any occasion. According to the official website, Budweiser goes well with spicy and smoky foods such as chilli, BBQ ribs, and grilled chicken like tandoori, tikkas, kebabs and more.
10. According to a report by Economic Times, in India, AB InBev has a 20% share in the beer segment as of February 2020. However, it has more than 65% share in the premium segment, with a portfolio that includes Stella Artois, Leffe and Corona.