 Budget session 2023: Opposition leaders to march to ED Office, hand over complaint on Adani issue
According to the reports, the opposition leaders may present a proposal letter signed by each MP and may lead a protest march to the ED office to present their complaint to the organisation regarding the matter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Budget session 2023: Opposition leaders to march to ED Office, hand over complaint on Adani issue | File

On Wednesday morning, a number of opposition lawmakers assembled in Mallikarjun Kharge's Parliament chamber, the president of the Congress and the Rajya Sabha's opposition leader, to discuss the Adani Group issue.

article-image

Heavy security deployed outside Vijay Chowk

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed at Vijay Chowk ahead of the expected protest march by the Opposition party leaders on the Adani issue.

The Adani matter has been brought up by the opposition, which has also demanded that the Hindenburg-Adani report be investigated by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

article-image

Second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month

The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break on Monday. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

The protests and commotion in the house over the Opposition's frequent protests have also caused numerous disruptions in the Parliament.

