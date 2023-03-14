Both Houses of Parliament adjourned as Govt, Opposition trade charges over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London, Adani Group row

Representative Image

New Delhi: Both the Houses of Parliament, for the second consecutive day, were adjourned for the day without transacting any fruitful business as the government and Opposition parties traded charges over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Indian democracy in London and the recent Adani Group-Hindenburg row.

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed proceedings after being adjourned till 1400 IST but were adjourned again for the day amid uproar as treasury benches sought an apology from Gandhi for his remarks in London that "democracy" was under attack in India and the Opposition objecting to the matter and demanding a Joint Parliamentary probe into the rout of Adani Group stocks.

Ruling side seeks Rahul's apology for his comments

On Monday, too, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed a ruckus over the Adani-Hindenburg issue, with proceedings of both getting adjourned for the day due to the Opposition's protests and the ruling side seeking an apology from Gandhi for his remarks in London.

During a recent visit to London, Gandhi had said that the Indian democracy was under threat as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government controlled all the institutions in the country and was not allowing the Opposition to speak.

Leaders of sixteen Opposition parties today held a meeting in the Parliament complex and resolved to step up demand for a Joint Parliamentary Probe in the Adani issue.

The parties that attended the meeting included the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India-Marxist, Janata Dal-United, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav group), Aam Aadmi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Indian Union Muslim League, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, National Conference and the Kerala Congress.

Rajya Sabha members congratulate the teams of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha members today congratulated the teams of 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' on their Oscar win. "These achievements reflect a global appreciation of the vast talent, immense creativity and committed dedication of Indian artists," Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said. Jaya Bachchan and Sonal Mansingh, among others, also congratulated the award-winning artists.