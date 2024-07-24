Budget 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Welcomes Union Budget, Says Special Care Taken For Bihar's Needs |

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the union budget for the year 2024-25 was positive and commendable and also extended special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for taking special care of the state`s needs in the budget.

Sitharaman presented the union budget in Lok Sabha, announcing special financial packages for the state.

Nitish’s applause is seen as a boost for the BJP-JD (U) relationship when the future of the NDA in Bihar came under scanner after the Centre outrightly rejected the former`s demand of the grant of special status to the state on Monday.

While talking to reporters, Nitish said, “The announcements made for Bihar in the union budget will boost the state`s development. I hope that the Centre will keep cooperating with the state for its development by fulfilling its other needs in future.”

Nitish said that special attention had been given to the state`s human resources development and infrastructure development. He said that special funds had been allocated for the road projects, electricity projects, new airport, medical colleges and sports infrastructure.

“Union budget also proposed the Centre`s special assistance for the development of Bihar`s tourist places. Huge announcement has also been made in the budget for protecting Bihar from the flood,” he remarked. Announcements made for special financial assistance to Kosi-Mechi rivers linking project, minimisation of river pollution project and irrigation project are also commendable, he added.