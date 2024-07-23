PM Modi: '25 Crore People Have Come Out Of Poverty'; Applauds FM Nirmala Sitharaman On Budget 2024

The neo-middle class, the impoverished, the villages, and the farmers will be given more power by Budget 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said shortly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled her seventh consecutive budget.

In his speech to the country, PM Modi added that the budget would give young people limitless opportunities.

25 crore people have been been lifted out of poverty in the last ten years. The new middle class is to be empowered by this budget, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'This budget will provide limitless opportunities for the youth,' he declared. This budget will set a new standard for education and skills and empower the emerging middle class. PM Modi stated that women, small enterprises, and MSMEs will benefit from this budget.

#WATCH | Post Budget 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. This budget is for the empowerment of the new middle class. The youth will get unlimited opportunities from this budget. Education and skill will get a… pic.twitter.com/51rLe7Qoxq — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

Employment-Linked Incentive

The prime minister added that individuals who are just starting their careers will receive their first salary from the government through the 'Employment-Linked Incentive Scheme.'

'The 'Employment Linked Incentive Scheme', which the government announced in this Budget, will help generate many employment opportunities,' he said.

'The government will pay those who are just starting out in the workforce their first salary under this scheme. Under the apprenticeship program, young people from rural areas will be able to work for the nation's leading businesses,' the prime minister declared.

First-Budget of Modi 3.0

This is the first budget of the third term of the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Presenting the budget to the Lok Sabha, she stated that the people of India had reaffirmed their confidence in the Modi administration and had elected it to a third term.

Sitharaman continued, "India's economic growth is still impressive at a time when policy uncertainty continues to grip the global economy."



