Budget 2024: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Thanks PM Modi & FM Nirmala Sitharaman For Recognizing Needs Of State In Union Budget 2024-25

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for addressing the needs of Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25, adding that this support will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Naidu praised the budget for its focus on crucial projects and areas in Andhra Pradesh.

"On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Union Finance Minister, @nsitharaman Ji, for recognising the needs of our State and focusing on a Capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the union budget of FY 24-25. This support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence-boosting budget," said TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu, hailing the Union Budget 2024-25.

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu On The Union Budget 2024-25

Commending the Union Budget 2024-25, MoS Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his promise to support Andhra Pradesh, which he said has been a "no-capital state" for the past five years.

Hailing the Union Budget 2024-25, Naidu commended the government for its efforts to empower the common people of India, emphasizing the government's plan to boost employment in India.

"The Govt has done the work of giving strength to the common people of the country. Stress has been given to job creation, employment generation, the private sector, and FDI. I want to thank PM Modi who had promised to take care of Andhra Pradesh and in the budget he has done that. In the last 5 years, Andhra Pradesh became a no-capital state. The people and farmers of the state want to thank PM Modi for providing a package of Rs 15,000 crore and to complete the Polavaram project which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh..."

Opposition Leaders On The Budget Allocation For Bihar & Andhra Pradesh

Menawhile, Opposition leaders have claimed that the budget allocation for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh is a strategy by the BJP to "save its government."

Notably, in the 2024 elections, the Bhartiya Janata party fell short of security a majority and had to depend on the TDP (Telegu Desam Party) and the JD(U) to form a government at the Centre.

"If they want to save the government, it's a good thing that Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been included in special schemes," Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that the BJP has given a 'jhunjhuna' to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

"They had made big promises for farmers, but what did they get? There was no mention of MSP, and neither was there an increase in Kisan Nidhi," he said.

Special Focus Given To The State Of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh was given a special focus in the Union Budget, with Sitharaman announcing special financial support to address the state's need for capital. She emphasized efforts to fulfil commitments under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, declaring an allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for the current fiscal year, with additional amounts to follow in future years.

"Our government has made concerted efforts to fulfil the commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Recognizing the state's need for capital, we will facilitate special financial support to multilateral development agencies. In the current FY, Rs 15000 crore will be arranged, with an additional amount in future years," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Finance Minister also stated that the central government is committed to financing and early completion of the crucial Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh as it facilitates food security in the country.

"Our government is fully committed to financing and early completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, which is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers. This will facilitate our country's food security as well," Sitharaman said.