Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman announces a central university in Leh

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021–22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced setting up a central university in Leh to make higher education accessible in Ladakh.

The finance minister also announced that more than 15,000 schools will be strengthened under the New Education Policy 2020. The Union Cabinet approved NEP 2020 on July 29.

She further said that 100 new Sainik Schools will be set up in India in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states. "We would be introducing the legislation this year to implement the setting up of Higher Education Commission of India," Sitharaman added.