Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Saraswati-Sindhu' civilisation remark sparks off Twitter debate

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament. In her speech, she made references to 'Saraswati-Sindhu' civilisation and claimed the word "Sreni (guilds)" was written on a Harappan seal.

To make a point that entrepreneurship has always existed in India, she said that trade and commerce have been in India since the Harappan civilisation.

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced five archaeological sites- Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Hastinapore in Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sagar in Assam, Dholavira in Gujarat and Adichannalur in Tamil Nadu - would be developed as iconic sites with on-site museums.

However, Sitharaman's mentioning of 'Saraswati-Sindhu' civilisation sparked off a debate on Twitter. A user wrote, "FM is speaking about the meaning of Harappa Civilization's hieroglyphs and how they refer to economy and trade. But, the Harappan Script has not been deciphered yet despite a century of continuous and excruciating efforts. Am I missing something here?"

"The term ‘Sindhu-Sarasvati Civilisation’ has probably been used in a Govt Budget for the first time ever. A small step, but an extremely significant one. Add to that the Museum at Rakhigarhi, Hastinapur, and Dholavira. Kudos to @nsitharaman," another user wrote.

