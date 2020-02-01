Budget 2020: Government lagging & unclear about growth of education and brain drain, says Shaileshanand Giri

He said decrease in SAIL’s budget may have hidden stories of corruption or politics, or whatsoever reasons are not good. “There could have been better plans by introducing full amenity sports academies at district level as organisations of government have not resulted up to mark contribution in uplifting talents of rural areas,” observed he.

Shaileshanand Giri further stated that overall he prays for betterment of Indian youth by more competent projects on higher education in the country itself and also with full infrastructure and training module in sports. He adds a suggestion of indoor e-gaming being made professional and the income generated to be contributed to real outdoor sports.

As far as incentives for sportspersons are concerned, the budget has proposed to slash the amount from Rs 111 crore to Rs 70 crore. The budget for National Sports Development fund also got reduced to Rs 50 crore from the earlier Rs 77.15 crore, he said.