Ahmedabad Court Issues Second Arrest Warrant Against BJP MLA Hardik Patel In 2018 Case

Hardik Patel | Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: In a major setback for BJP MLA and Patidar leader Hardik Patel, the Ahmedabad Rural Court has issued a second arrest warrant against him under Section 70 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The action comes after Patel failed to appear in court on September 10, despite an earlier warrant already in place.

The case dates back to 2018, when Hardik Patel held a fast in Nikol, Ahmedabad, without prior police permission. A criminal case was filed against him, and hearings have been ongoing since then. Patel’s repeated absence has now led the court to adopt a stricter stance.

Ignoring Court Summons Proves Costly

The first arrest warrant was issued on August 29, with Patel directed to appear before the court on September 10. However, his failure to attend the hearing prompted the court to issue another warrant.

Legal experts say the issuance of a second warrant under Section 70 CrPC gives the police the authority to arrest Patel and produce him before the court.

“This is a reminder that no one is above the law,” said senior advocate Jayant Desai. “When the court issues an order, compliance is mandatory. Whether you are a legislator or a common citizen, disobedience can lead to serious legal consequences.”

Political Ripples Across Gujarat

The development has sparked heated political discussions in Gujarat. Opposition leaders are seizing the opportunity to question Patel’s credibility as a lawmaker, while BJP insiders are maintaining silence on the issue.

A political analyst based in Ahmedabad observed, “Hardik Patel built his identity as a fiery youth leader of the Patidar agitation. Now, as an MLA, his credibility is at stake. This case not only affects his political image but also raises questions about his sense of responsibility as a public representative.”

Rule of Law Comes First

The court’s decision sends a strong message that respecting legal processes is non-negotiable. Officials emphasized that ignoring court summons is a serious matter.

“Courts cannot allow anyone, irrespective of their position, to disregard the law,” said a retired judge, requesting anonymity. “Issuing a second warrant shows that the judiciary will act firmly against repeated non-appearance.”

With the second warrant now in effect, police are legally empowered to detain Hardik Patel and produce him before the court. Legal experts suggest that Patel’s defense team may now seek anticipatory relief, but the court’s patience appears to be running thin.

The case will continue to attract political and public attention, given Patel’s stature as both a BJP MLA and a Patidar community leader. His next move—whether to appear voluntarily or face arrest—will likely decide the tone of the legal battle ahead.