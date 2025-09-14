 Bengaluru Weather News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Coastal Regions Of Karnataka; Check More Details
Bengaluru Weather News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Coastal Regions Of Karnataka; Check More Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in the coastal regions of Karnataka with cloudy skies on Sunday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Rainfall | X/ @IndianTechGuide

Bengaluru: Temperatures in the city has dropped sharply as the Southwest monsoon has become active. Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light rainfall on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSDMC) has issued a yellow alert in the coastal regions of Karnataka. These regions are expected to see heavy rain and thunderstorms with winds.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 26 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to moderate rain and scattered heavy rain with gusty winds accompanied by thundershowers will occur over the north interior districts of the state from today to September 16. Rain activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days. Coastal and mountainous."

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 per cent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

