PM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the countrymen on the Hindi Diwas and said the growing respect for Hindi worldwide is a matter of "pride and inspiration" for all Indians.

Observed every year on September 14, Hindi Diwas commemorates the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. The date holds historical importance, as in 1949, the Constituent Assembly reached a consensus on the official language framework during the drafting of the Constitution.

PM Modi's Tweet

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Heartfelt greetings to all on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is not merely a medium of communication, but a vibrant heritage of our identity and values."

Urging the countrymen to pass the regional languages on to the future generations, he said, "On this occasion, let us all together resolve to enrich Hindi along with all Indian languages and to pass them on to the coming generations with pride."

"The growing respect for Hindi on the global stage is a matter of pride and inspiration for all of us," the Prime Minister added.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also took to X and extended his wishes on Hindi Diwas.

"Heartfelt wishes to all on Hindi Day. Hindi is not merely a language, but a unique symbol of Indian culture. It is a powerful carrier of Indian traditions, life values, and ideals," he said.

"During the freedom movement, Hindi's contribution in binding the country together in the thread of unity has been extremely important. Hindi language will continue to ensure its participation in nation-building along with the country's diverse languages," he added.

निज भाषा उन्नति अहै, सब उन्नति को मूल।

बिन निज भाषा-ज्ञान के, मिटत न हिय को सूल।



सभी को हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



हिंदी मात्र एक भाषा नहीं, अपितु भारतीय संस्कृति की अनन्य प्रतीक है। भारतीय संस्कारों, जीवन मूल्यों व आदर्शों की प्रबल संवाहक है।



स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन के…

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Tweet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also took to social media and wished the people on the Hindi Diwas and said that the language "binds all the people of the country together in the thread of unity and has made a very significant contribution in keeping the country united".

"Hindi is the identity of our national ethos and a powerful medium for the expression of the collective consciousness of the people," he said in a post on X.

हिन्दी दिवस के अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भारत विविधताओं का देश है, जहां अनेक भाषाएं बोली जाती हैं। हिन्दी देश में सबसे ज्यादा बोली जाने वाली भाषा है। हिन्दी भाषा देश के सभी लोगों को एकता के सूत्र में बांधती है। देश को एक रखने में हिन्दी का बहुत बड़ा योगदान है। हिन्दी हमारी… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 14, 2025

"I wish for the all-round development of Hindi as the official language. In Bihar, Hindi is the official language for government work. Adopt Hindi as the medium in your work and learn, understand, and use Hindi with pride and respect," he added.

