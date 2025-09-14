 PM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride'

PM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride'

Observed every year on September 14, Hindi Diwas commemorates the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. The date holds historical importance, as in 1949, the Constituent Assembly reached a consensus on the official language framework during the drafting of the Constitution.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride' | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the countrymen on the Hindi Diwas and said the growing respect for Hindi worldwide is a matter of "pride and inspiration" for all Indians.

Observed every year on September 14, Hindi Diwas commemorates the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. The date holds historical importance, as in 1949, the Constituent Assembly reached a consensus on the official language framework during the drafting of the Constitution.

PM Modi's Tweet

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Heartfelt greetings to all on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is not merely a medium of communication, but a vibrant heritage of our identity and values."

FPJ Shorts
Reduced To Rubble During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Now Funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ Reconstruction; Video
Reduced To Rubble During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Now Funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ Reconstruction; Video
Asia Cup Fact Check: Did Pakistan Boycott Any Match Against India In The Past?
Asia Cup Fact Check: Did Pakistan Boycott Any Match Against India In The Past?
UGC NET Certificates 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
UGC NET Certificates 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
'I Was All In For US': College Dreams Dashed As Trump's Travel Ban Shuts Out International Students
'I Was All In For US': College Dreams Dashed As Trump's Travel Ban Shuts Out International Students

Urging the countrymen to pass the regional languages on to the future generations, he said, "On this occasion, let us all together resolve to enrich Hindi along with all Indian languages and to pass them on to the coming generations with pride."

"The growing respect for Hindi on the global stage is a matter of pride and inspiration for all of us," the Prime Minister added.

Read Also
Hyderabad School Principal Arrested For Running Illegal Alprazolam Drug Factory In School Lab -...
article-image

Union Health Minister JP Nadda

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also took to X and extended his wishes on Hindi Diwas.

"Heartfelt wishes to all on Hindi Day. Hindi is not merely a language, but a unique symbol of Indian culture. It is a powerful carrier of Indian traditions, life values, and ideals," he said.

"During the freedom movement, Hindi's contribution in binding the country together in the thread of unity has been extremely important. Hindi language will continue to ensure its participation in nation-building along with the country's diverse languages," he added.

Read Also
Lucknow To Delhi Indigo Flight Aborted On Runway Due To Engine Fault, MP Dimple Yadav Among 151...
article-image

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Tweet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also took to social media and wished the people on the Hindi Diwas and said that the language "binds all the people of the country together in the thread of unity and has made a very significant contribution in keeping the country united".

"Hindi is the identity of our national ethos and a powerful medium for the expression of the collective consciousness of the people," he said in a post on X.

Read Also
Does Zakir Naik Have AIDS? BJP’s Amit Malviya Calls Report ‘TRUE’ But..
article-image

"I wish for the all-round development of Hindi as the official language. In Bihar, Hindi is the official language for government work. Adopt Hindi as the medium in your work and learn, understand, and use Hindi with pride and respect," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride'

PM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride'

Bengaluru Weather News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Coastal Regions Of Karnataka; Check More Details

Bengaluru Weather News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Coastal Regions Of Karnataka; Check More Details

Hyderabad School Principal Arrested For Running Illegal Alprazolam Drug Factory In School Lab -...

Hyderabad School Principal Arrested For Running Illegal Alprazolam Drug Factory In School Lab -...

West Agartala Police Arrest UCO Bank Cashier After Agartala Municipal Corporation Funds Worth...

West Agartala Police Arrest UCO Bank Cashier After Agartala Municipal Corporation Funds Worth...

Lucknow To Delhi Indigo Flight Aborted On Runway Due To Engine Fault, MP Dimple Yadav Among 151...

Lucknow To Delhi Indigo Flight Aborted On Runway Due To Engine Fault, MP Dimple Yadav Among 151...