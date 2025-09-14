 'Touched Private Parts': Delhi ASI Suspended For Molesting Northeast Woman In Maharani Bagh Area
'Touched Private Parts': Delhi ASI Suspended For Molesting Northeast Woman In Maharani Bagh Area

Following formal complaints lodged by the victim's family, student union representatives, and community advocates, senior police officials including the Station House Officer and Superintendent have responded positively to demands for action.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
article-image

A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector has been suspended following serious allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power against a young Northeast woman in the Ashram Maharani Bagh area on Saturday, September 13.

ASI Virandar Kumar from Ashram Police Station allegedly conducted an unauthorised search at a local shop near Ashram Metro Station around 10am, targeting the victim without a proper warrant or justification. Eyewitnesses report that after finding nothing illegal during his purported alcohol search, Kumar allegedly physically assaulted the woman, grabbing her face and inappropriately touching her private parts.

Sharing pictures of the accused ASI in an Instagram post, a user named yarsho_naga_forever_21 wrote, "Today around 10am at Ashram Maharani Bagh, this ASI harassed and molested a Northeast girl while she was at a shop. He entered and searched the shop for alcohol without a warrant. Even after the girl told him not to check illegally, he continued the search, found nothing, and then smiled, grabbed her face, and touched her private parts, leaving her deeply traumatised."

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across social media platforms, with netizens demanding action against the accused officer using the hashtag #JusticeForOurNortheastSister.

ASI Kumar has been reportedly placed under immediate suspension pending investigation.

However, protesters are demanding complete termination and criminal prosecution under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for molestation and abuse of authority. Community leaders plan continued engagement with police officials on Monday to ensure comprehensive legal action.

However, the Delhi Police is yet to officially respond to the allegations against its ASI.

