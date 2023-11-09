BSF Trooper Killed In Unprovoked Firing By Pakistan Rangers In J&K's Ramgarh Sector

A BSF trooper was killed on Thursday in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on the International Border | ANI

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed on Thursday in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on the International Border (IB) in J&K. Officials said that around 12.20 a.m. Thursday, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at the Narayanpur post of BSF in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

"BSF troops retaliated. Firing between the two sides continued for some time. "A BSF head constable, Lal Farnn Kima was injured in Pakistan firing. "He was immediately shifted to a community hospital in Ramgarh.

"The injured trooper was referred to the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Jammu city for specialised treatment."

"The trooper succumbed to critical injuries on the way to the GMC hospital", officials said. This is the third violation of the ceasefire by Pakistan Rangers on the International Border during the last 10 days.

BREAKING : Pakistan Rangers have once again violated the ceasefire along International Border in Arnia and Ramgarh sectors of Jammu, J&k. BSF retaliated effectively.



One BSF Jawan has been injured in the cross border firing, has been evacuated and shifted to the Govt Medical… pic.twitter.com/kFe4MYhPvV — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 9, 2023

#WATCH | Samba, J&K: Pakistani Rangers resort to unprovoked firing in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors, late last night. More details awaited: BSF pic.twitter.com/5S2ySrUXYB — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

