BSF pays tributes to Kargil war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Budgam: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday paid tributes to the jawans who lost their lives in Kargil war.

"I congratulate our security forces on the occasion of the ensuing 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. This year we are celebrating this occasion as Kargil Vijay week from July 20 to 26," Abhinav Kumar, IG of BSF Kashmir Frontier, said at the event at Humhama base camp.

"The BSF played an important role in the Kargil war by informing the army about the intrusions at the Zojila pass in March 1999. The role of our martyred Jawans is immense in securing back our captured peaks in July 1999," he added.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has decided to hold a week-long 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' (Kargil Victory Day) celebrations in the border areas to mark the 20th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.