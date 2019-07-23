Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay in Noida

Noida: An ice-cream seller was allegedly beaten by police personnel here in Noida on July 13 after he asked them to pay for the feast. The entire episode was caught on a camera.
The incident is of July 13 when an inspector along with his constable went to the ice-cream seller and ate ice-cream. They, however, allegedly started beating him when vendor asked for the money. They also allegedly took him to the Police post and again thrashed him there.
"I was selling ice-cream near the Police post when one inspector and a constable came and had ice-cream. When I asked for the Rs 150 which was due, they started beating me. They took me to the police post and they beat me there also," said Amit Kumar the ice-cream vendor.
Vaibhav Kumar, Gautam Budh Nagar SSP said: "I have ordered an investigation in the matter."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)