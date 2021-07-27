BS Yediyurappa congratulates Karnataka CM-elect Basavaraj Bommai, says 'confident you will fulfill people's aspirations'

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa congratulated CM-elect Basavaraj Bommai. The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who resigned on Monday, said he is confident that Bommai will fulfill the people's aspirations.

"Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state," he tweeted.