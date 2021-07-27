BS Yediyurappa congratulates Karnataka CM-elect Basavaraj Bommai, says 'confident you will fulfill people's aspirations'

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa congratulated CM-elect Basavaraj Bommai. The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who resigned on Monday, said he is confident that Bommai will fulfill the people's aspirations.
"Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state," he tweeted.
Yediyurappa said that Bommai was unanimously elected as leader of the BJP Legislative Party. "I thank PM Modi for his support. Under PM's leadership, he (Bommai) will work hard," the outgoing CM added.
Bommai, who is considered among the close confidants of Yediyurappa, said he will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. He added that his government will be pro-poor people.
"It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance," news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.
Who is Basavaraj Bommai?
The 61-year-old leader was Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa's council of ministers which was dissolved on Monday.
Bommai comes from the dominant Lingayat community. He is the son of former chief minister SR Bommai.
He joined the BJP in 2008. He has previously held a portfolio of water resources. An engineer by profession, Bommai started his career with the Tata group. He is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district.
