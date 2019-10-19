Brutal killing of Kamlesh Tiwari great shock to ‘desh dharm Hindutva’: Sadhvi Pragya

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya expressed her grief on the death of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari. She said that, Tiwari's brutal killing is a major blow to the country, religion and Hindutva.

Sadhvi Pragya tweeted, "The brutal killing of Shri Kamlesh ji Tiwari is a great shock to the country religion Hindutva. One who are on the path of discharging religion, their sacrifice will not go in vain."