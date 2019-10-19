Brutal killing of Kamlesh Tiwari great shock to ‘desh dharm Hindutva’: Sadhvi Pragya

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya expressed her grief on the death of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari. She said that, Tiwari's brutal killing is a major blow to the country, religion and Hindutva.
Sadhvi Pragya tweeted, "The brutal killing of Shri Kamlesh ji Tiwari is a great shock to the country religion Hindutva. One who are on the path of discharging religion, their sacrifice will not go in vain."
Tiwari was shot at Naka area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said. The leader was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment. The assailants managed to flee the spot. According to an eye-witness, the attackers barged into Tiwari's office and opened fire on him. A revolver was recovered from the crime site by the eye-witness. The police have initiated a probe and the hunt to nab the culprits is on.
