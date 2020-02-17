‘Brother, you want to leave Congress, please do’: Ajay Maken slams Milind Deora for praising Kejriwal govt

New Delhi: Congress leader Milind Deora came under attack from his party colleague, Ajay Maken for praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the day of his swearing-in for the third term in the national capital.

"Sharing a lesser known and welcome fact -- the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India's most fiscally prudent governments," Deora's tweet on Sunday read.