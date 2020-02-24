Broccoli samosa and kaju katli for beef-loving Trump: Check out full menu for POTUS at Gandhi Ashram

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania who will arrive in India today, will be served Gujarati delicacies during their short stay in in Ahmedabad. For Trump’s food hospitality, a chef has been called from Gujarat’s Fortune Landmark Hotel who will be preparing Indian food for the guests.

Chef Suresh Khanna of Fortune Landmark Hotel will be preparing food for US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their stay in Ahmedabad. Famous Gujarati delicacy 'khaman' has made its way into the menu of the high tea to be offered to US President and First Lady during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram today. Apart from khaman, the VVIPs from the US and their delegation will be offered broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas to choose from.

Chef Suresh Khanna told news agency ANI that, "It is a big day. Special arrangements have been made for the US President. We are really looking forward to his visit. The local items of Gujarat have been included such as Khaman, broccoli samosa, honey-dip cookies, multi-grain rotis, coconut water, ice teas, special chai, and snacks."