Broccoli samosa and kaju katli for beef-loving Trump: Check out full menu for POTUS at Gandhi Ashram

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania who will arrive in India today, will be served Gujarati delicacies during their short stay in in Ahmedabad. For Trump’s food hospitality, a chef has been called from Gujarat’s Fortune Landmark Hotel who will be preparing Indian food for the guests.
Chef Suresh Khanna of Fortune Landmark Hotel will be preparing food for US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their stay in Ahmedabad. Famous Gujarati delicacy 'khaman' has made its way into the menu of the high tea to be offered to US President and First Lady during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram today. Apart from khaman, the VVIPs from the US and their delegation will be offered broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas to choose from.
Chef Suresh Khanna told news agency ANI that, "It is a big day. Special arrangements have been made for the US President. We are really looking forward to his visit. The local items of Gujarat have been included such as Khaman, broccoli samosa, honey-dip cookies, multi-grain rotis, coconut water, ice teas, special chai, and snacks."
The popular chef has prepared food for visiting foreign dignitaries in the past too. He has also cooked meals for former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu among others. Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty also vouch for Khanna's culinary magic. Khanna is a winner of National Culinary Award in 1990.
Preparations to welcome Donald and Melania Trump are in full swing in Ahmedabad, where the two are scheduled to land tomorrow for their two-day visit to the country. Before heading to Motera Stadium to attend the 'Namaste Trump' event, the US President will likely go to the Sabarmati Ashram.
Security has been heightened up in the state in the wake of Trump's visit. Hoardings of the US President have also been placed throughout the city to welcome the visiting dignitary.
Within a very packed schedule, the visiting dignitary on the second day of his visit will arrive in Delhi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as attend delegation-level talks over defence and trade.
(Inputs from Agencies)
