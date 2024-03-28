 BREAKING: Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies Of Heart Attack, Was Brought To Banda Hospital In Critical Condition
BREAKING: Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies Of Heart Attack, Was Brought To Banda Hospital In Critical Condition

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari | Twitter

Jailed gangster and mafia turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, 63, who suffered a heart-attack earlier in the day at the Banda jail and was taken to Banda Medical College hospital, was declared dead by the hospital.

Earlier, his lawyer Naseem Haider, sitting outside the hospital, said,"I received information that he has been brought here, so I have come here."

Security Tightened In Mau, Ghazipur and Banda

Security has been tightened in Mau, Ghazipur and Banda districts after news of Ansari's death.

Family Alleges Poisoning

Ansari and his brother Afzaal Ansari had earlier claimed that Mukhtar was being posined in the jail.

Mukhtar Ansari had written in the letter that the food given to him on March 19 was mixed with some poisonous substance. He also fell ill after eating it.

He had mentioned in the letter that after eating the food, he experienced severe pain in the nerves of his hands and legs. His hands and feet started becoming cold, he alleged. Earlier, on March 13, Ansari who was lodged in the Banda jail, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 36-year-old Ghazipur fake arms license case.

Read Also
Mafia Don Turned Politician Mukhtar Ansari Gets Second Life Imprisonment Sentence In Arms License...
