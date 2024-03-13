Mafia Don Turned Politician Mukhtar Ansari Gets Second Life Imprisonment Sentence In Arms License Fraud Case

Gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari. File Image. |

Lucknow: In yet another legal setback for the notorious mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the MP/MLA Court in Varanasi has handed him a life imprisonment term in a three-decade-old case. The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge Awanish Gautam, also imposed a hefty fine of Rs 2,02,000 on the gangster.

This recent ruling marks the second life imprisonment sentence for Ansari under the Yogi government, reflecting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's firm stance on prosecuting hardened criminals.

Ansari, facing charges in numerous cases, has seen verdicts being pronounced against him one after another as a result of the government's efforts to ensure effective prosecution.

The verdict pertains to a case involving the procurement of arms license through fraudulent means, using fake signatures of DM/SP. Ansari was found guilty after thorough hearings and effective prosecution in multiple cases registered in police stations Mohammadabad Ghazipur and Kotwali Ghazipur back in 1990.

The sentencing encompasses multiple charges, including seven years under section 420/120 B IPC, life imprisonment under 467/120 B IPC, seven years under 468/120 B IPC, and a six-month sentence under Sec 30 of Arms Act, all to run concurrently. Additionally, Ansari has been fined a total of Rs 2,02,000, failure to pay which may result in further imprisonment.

This latest conviction adds to Ansari's legal woes, as he had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of Awadhesh Rai, the elder brother of Congress Party State President Ajay Rai, owing to the persistent lobbying efforts of the Yogi government.

Earlier in December 2023, the MP/MLA Court of Varanasi had found Ansari guilty of threatening Mahavir Prasad Rungta, a witness in the murder case of 26-year-old coal businessman Nand Kishor Rungta, sentencing him to five and a half years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.