 UP: Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced To 10-Year Imprisonment In Gangster Act Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced To 10-Year Imprisonment In Gangster Act Case

UP: Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced To 10-Year Imprisonment In Gangster Act Case

Meanwhile, Ansari's associate Sonu Yadav received a 5-year prison sentence and was fined Rs 2 lakh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari. File Image. |

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was handed a 10-year prison sentence with hard labor in connection with the 2009 Gangster Act case by a Ghazipur court. Additionally, he has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh. This ruling follows his recent conviction in the same case.

Meanwhile, Ansari's associate Sonu Yadav received a 5-year prison sentence and was fined Rs 2 lakh.

Ansari, a day after he was held guilty, conveyed to MP/MLA court's judge Arvind Mishra, "I have nothing to do in this matter. I have been in jail since 2005."

His lawyer, meanwhile, said that the case is not maintainable. "We will appeal in the High Court, and hope to get justice," he said.

Ansari faced allegations of conspiring in relation to the 2009 murder of Kapil Dev Singh and was implicated in a separate case involving an assault on an individual named Meer Hasan.

However, the court acquitted Ansari in both these cases, first in 2011 and later in 2023.

In April of this year, Ansari was handed a 10-year prison sentence for his involvement in the 1996 abduction of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Nandkishore Rungta and the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

Read Also
Mukhtar Ansari's 'cozy stay’ in Punjab Jail Becomes Sore Point Between Mann, Randhawa, Captain...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board To Conduct CBAS23 Recruitment Exam On October 29 In Two...

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board To Conduct CBAS23 Recruitment Exam On October 29 In Two...

West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6

West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6

Chhattisgarh: Verbal Battle Erupts Between BJP And Congress Over Remarks On ED

Chhattisgarh: Verbal Battle Erupts Between BJP And Congress Over Remarks On ED

BJP Appoints Nayab Saini as Haryana State Chief, Om Prakash Dhankar Replaced

BJP Appoints Nayab Saini as Haryana State Chief, Om Prakash Dhankar Replaced

Tamil Nadu: Police Refute Raj Bhavan's Claims of Security Breach, Provide CCTV Footage as Evidence

Tamil Nadu: Police Refute Raj Bhavan's Claims of Security Breach, Provide CCTV Footage as Evidence