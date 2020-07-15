Breaking Good: IAS officer who almost failed Chemistry in Class XII has an important lesson for students

The examination results season has begun. CBSE has released the Class 12 results and is going to declare the Class 10 results today. This year the results are late due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pressure on the students doesn't get any less because of it. Even after writing amazing papers, students are always worried when the results near. However, it is important that the adults tell the children that marks don't decide their future.

In a bid to give this important lesson to the students, Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Nitin Sangwan tweeted his board exam result. "In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life," he wrote.

He added that life is much more than board results. "Don't bog down kids with burden of marks. Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism," he said.