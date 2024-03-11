Centre Announces Implementation Of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Weeks Before General Elections

In a big development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 rules.

The rules will specify the proof needed by applicants to demonstrate their qualification for citizenship under the CAA.

"Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today, the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship," the MHA said.

It further added that the applications for citizenship under the CAA will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided.

What does CAA say?

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) revises the Citizenship Act of 1955, offering a route to Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis who migrated from neighboring Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan prior to December 31, 2014.

CAA sparked nation-wide protests

The introduction of the CAA triggered significant controversy and widespread protests throughout India. Critics contended that it discriminates against Muslims and undermines the secular principles upheld in the Indian Constitution. Conversely, the government defended the legislation as a humanitarian initiative intended to safeguard persecuted religious minorities from neighboring nations.

According to the report, it is unlikely that proof of religious persecution will be required, as it will be assumed that those who migrated did so because of persecution or the fear of persecution.

CAA not implemented due to lack of notification of rules

Although the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 11, 2019, and it was officially notified on December 12 of the same year, the contentious law has not been put into effect due to the lack of notification of the rules.