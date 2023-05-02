'Breaking Bad' Goa? NCB busts LSD manufacturing lab in Anjuna, one arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Monday busted a clandestine LSD manufacturing unit which was operating from Anjuna, Goa. During the search procedure of the property misused for setting the illicit LSD manufacturing unit, multiple drugs worth ₹25.17 lakh have been seized. Various types of material used for manufacturing drugs, few basic, crude as well as few sophisticated lab equipment, base material for drugs and multiple currency sourced from sale proceeds have also been seized from the spot, agency sources said.

Intelligence indicated wholesale manufacturer in region



According to the NCB, intelligence was developed which strongly indicated the presence of a wholesale manufacturer in the region. Accordingly, various intelligence sources were approached to gain additional information about the suspected manufacturer. Soon, after rigorous analysis, the identity of a person named A.Kundu was discovered in Anjuna, Goa. During this period, information was gathered wherein various localized networks were approaching a big time manufacturer through various platforms for supply of drugs, primarily LSD.

Surveillance of suspect led to manufacturing unit



"The analysis of this information from multiple channels inferred the connectivity of illicit drugs with A.Kundu after which a close surveillance was mounted upon him. Soon, credible information was received which conclusively derived the input that A.Kundu was in process of manufacturing drugs for the supply order. By the time, surveillance worked out by the field unit led to identification of the premise used as a clandestine lab, officials of NCB-Goa chalked out a tactical plan to apprehend the person at his manufacturing unit," said NCB Zonal Director, Amit Ghawate.



He added, "Shortly later, confirmation was received which asserted the presence of illicit drugs. To this information, NCB officials carefully entered the premises and intercepted A.Kundu. During initial search, multiple illicit drugs were recovered as 2,464 LSD Blots (61.97 grams), 10.47 grams MDMA powder, 76.6 grams Hashish Moist Powder, 60.5 grams Hydroponic Weed (Ganja), 3.42 grams Hashish, 25 Psilocybin Mushroom Capsules (05 grams) were seized."

Kundu confesses to setting up manufacturing due to huge demand



However, during careful search of inner spaces, various types of lab equipment, huge stock of raw paper which are used for preparing LSD blots, paper cutting machines, droppers and several undipped square cut paper sheets were found.



"When questioned, A.Kundu confessed that he was involved in illicit manufacturing of drugs. He also mentioned that due to huge consumption of LSD in Goa, he carefully noted the know-how of drug manufacturing and then gradually assembled the total setup. He mentioned that he was in this illicit drug manufacturing business for the last few years. He also stated that he was in contact with various other syndicates across various cities for supply of the drugs, some of whom are of foreign nationality. Further investigation is underway to identify other receiver syndicate members, suppliers of raw material, in depth investigation has also been initiated," an NCB official said.