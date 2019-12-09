BoycottPanipat: Rajputs, Gurjars and Jats unite against Ashutosh Gowariker film

The Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon movie, Panipat, has not found favour with the Jat community of Bharatpur. And now, they are not alone. Many other communities have joined in the clarion call for Panipat's boycott.

The community says that the Ashutosh Govarikar film unfairly portrays Maharaja Surajmal of Bharatpur as a greedy king. Surajmal's descendant on Sunday demanded a ban on 'Panipat' movie for allegedly portraying him in a wrong light.

As The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra reported on Sunday, members of the community burnt an effigy of Govarikar and demanded that Panipat be banned.

The Rajasthan tourism minister too has demanded a ban on the movie. Vishvendra Singh, a direct descendant of the Maharaja, had earlier, on Sunday, taken to Twitter to call for a ban.